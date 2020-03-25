Man Who Spit on Manipuri Girl, Called Her ‘Corona’, Arrested
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 25 March for allegedly calling a woman ‘coronavirus’ after spitting paan on her face in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said.
The accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town, they said. On Sunday, the woman lodged a report alleging that a man slowed down his scooter, spat paan on her face and called her "coronavirus" at a street, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of Vijay Nagar area and searched for a white colour scooter. After identifying the scooter, the accused was nabbed on Wednesday, police said.
The vehicle was recovered from his possession, they added. Vohra works at a cooker manufacturing factory at Anand Parbat, the police said.