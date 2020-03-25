Man Who Spit on Manipuri Girl, Called Her ‘Corona’, Arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 25 March for allegedly calling a woman ‘coronavirus’ after spitting paan on her face in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town, they said. On Sunday, the woman lodged a report alleging that a man slowed down his scooter, spat paan on her face and called her "coronavirus" at a street, a senior police officer said.