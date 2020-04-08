Delhi: Man Assaults Two Safdarjung Docs for ‘Spreading’ COVID-19
Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday, 8 April, by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, Safdarjung RDA president said.
The doctors approached to the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested. "We have registered a case and arrested an accused in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
The two doctors of the central government hospital are not on COVID-19 duty, he said.
"A local resident, who was in the vicinity, asked them to stay away from the fruit stall, saying you doctors bring the infection from the hospital and are spreading it here," Manish told PTI.
When the doctors sought to reason with him, the man allegedly twisted their hands and pushed them back and fled, he said, adding that they "have approached police in this regard".
