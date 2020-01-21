Delhi L-G Meets Shaheen Bagh Agitators, Asks Them to Call Off Stir

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, 21 January, met a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to school children, patients and general public.

The eight-member delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to the L-G, an official said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).