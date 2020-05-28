On Thursday, 28 May the Delhi government issued an advisory on the preventive measures to be taken to manage a probable locust attack, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The government said that awareness programmes would be organised to prevent and control the attack, if it happens.Since the swarms fly during the day, and rest during the night, the advisory states that they must not be allowed to rest.The Development Commissioner of Delhi said in the advisory, “Concerned authorities may carry out spraying of insecticide/pesticide as per need during the night.”An ANI report also states that the labour minister of Gopal Rai also called for a meeting at his residence to discuss how to control the possible attack.India is witnessing its worst locust attack in 26 years, reported PTI. On Monday, 25 May, as predicted, many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh started their battle against the locust attack. The current swarm originated in East Africa and has reached India via Pakistan.(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.