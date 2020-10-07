Delhi HC Seeks Govt Reply on Plea Against Rise in Board Exam Fees

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 7 October, issued a notice over a petition against the rise in the examination fees demanded by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the students of Class X and XII for registration in the Board Examinations.

A division bench of the high court, presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, issued notice to the CBSE, Delhi government and the central government over a plea filed by an association called the Parents Forum for Meaningful Education.



The plea filed through advocates PS Sharda and Kshitij Sharda says that the CBSE, for the year 2019-2020, arbitrarily enhanced its examination fee for Class X and Class XII Board examination by two folds as compared to the year 2017- 2018 and several folds as compared to the year 2014-2015.