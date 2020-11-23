Delhi Govt Withdraws Order to Shut 2 Markets Over COVID Violations

Earlier, the market association had expressed concern about the CM’s proposal to the Centre to impose restrictions and to shut down the markets who were found in violation of COVID-19 norms for a short period to contain the spread of coronavirus in the capital city. On Friday, 20 November, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a virtual meeting with market associations in the city and said the government didn’t want to shut down any markets.

Kejriwal had urged associations to provide masks and support the government’s efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus that has gripped the country since March, this year, reported NDTV.

The CM had said, “Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, the government does not wish to shut any markets. They assured that those without masks will be provided one for free by market associations. Shops will also be asked to keep spare masks & sanitisers”, reported Hindustan Times.