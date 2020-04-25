The Delhi government on Saturday, 25 April, decided to implement the Centre's latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said, PTI reported.A Delhi government official said that non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones.“No activity will be allowed in containment zones,” the official said.Standalone shops and shops in residential areas will open with social-distancing strictly followed, the official also said.In a midnight order, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops – including those located in residential complexes.This move is likely to bring relief to people who have been under nationwide lockdown since 24 March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Shopping markets, market complexes and shopping malls will remain closed, until further orders on or before 3 May. However, shops of essential commodities are allowed to remain open in local markets.Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had earlier on Saturday said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot.Jain was replying to a query on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.Delhi has so far witnessed 2,514 coronavirus cases. These include 138 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, he said. Of all the cases, 857 people have recovered completely, while 53 have died. Twenty-nine patients are in the ICU, the minister added.(With inputs from PTI)FAQ: MHA Allows More Shops to Function – What Opens From Today?