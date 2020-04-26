A painter, a carpenter and two brick masons have approached the Delhi high court after they, like 95 percent of Delhi's construction workforce, were excluded from the Rs 5,000 Delhi government relief package. The petition has been listed for hearing on 27 April.While the government criterion for receiving the money is that you have to be registered with the board, The Quint found out how red tape and the Delhi government's reluctance to follow Supreme Court orders has led to a minute 4.6 percent of the workforce meeting the criteria for getting the benefit. To add to that, there continue to be construction workers who despite meeting the criteria are yet to receive the promised relief.We spoke to experts, reached out to the office Delhi's Labour Minister Gopal Rai for comment and bring to you the stories of these four construction workers who have knocked the doors of the Delhi high court.Meet Petitioner 1: Jaipal, The Painter90% Workers Lost Livelihood, 94% Ineligible for Govt Relief: StudyMeet 38-year-old Jaipal and his wife Soumati. "I have five daughters, I kept having kids as I wanted a son but that did not happen. Now I have stopped," he says while smiling at his shy wife. Jaipal and his family live at Indira JJ Camp in Rohini Sector 3. He has worked as a painter primarily, but also does anything that would help him earn money. Jaipal tried to get his registration renewed, but every time he went there were long lines or windows were closed. "Other people have got this Rs 5,000, but I have not. I am also a construction worker in Delhi, so why don't I get the money?," he asks.The package has been announced after the Central government issued a directive on 24 March to extend immediate monetary relief to all the construction workers.The government said, “The financial assistance at this point of time would help to mitigate the financial crisis of our construction workers to some extent and boost their morale to deal with this epidemic.” Delhi government decided to transfer Rs 5,000. The money has come from the construction cess that is collected by the Labour Welfare Board with the aim of it being spent for the benefit of the workers. The board, which has a corpus of about Rs 2500 crores according to experts, has distributed approximately 20 crores to about 46,000 registered workers as of now. 37,000 were those who were already registered and the remaining were the ones who had submitted their application.Subhash Bhatnagar, coordinator of the National Campaign Committee for Construction Workers, the committee which is credited with drafting the country's first social welfare legislation for unorganised workers that was eventually passed by parliament in 1996, placed the fault of egregiously low registrations on the government.“There are two big issues here. Firstly, the Delhi government did not register labourers for eight months at a stretch in 2018 as there was an anti-corruption bureau investigation. Due to which the labourers had to suffer. Secondly, when later in November 2018, when they re-started registrations, the process was slow as it had become digitised.”Bhatnagar who is also the secretary of the national organisation, Nirman Mazdoor Panchayat Sangam, explains how this affected the re-registration process. "In 2018, there were 5 lakh 35 thousand construction workers in Delhi. In the absence of latest government data, our committee has found out that there are about 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi as of 2020. This is a conservative estimate. The new digital system was painfully slow and the offices was understaffed. Now from 2018 to 2020, less than 40,000 construction workers re-registered even after the process started after a break of eight months," he explains.Jaipal is not amongst those. He came to Delhi over 20 years ago from Rath village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamiprur district. "My mother used to remain sick, so my father had to sell of our home in the village to treat her. First my mother died, then my father. We four brothers came to Delhi for work. They're all here and there. Have not seen them since the lockdown."Jaipal has tried to ask people to lend him money, "I even asked my contractor, but they are clearly saying it is not possible. No one has money with them right now and they do not know how long this will last, right now also I am trying and asking people every other day. Even Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000 will help ease the situation at home. Right now we have a few coins and a few tens only," Jaipal said. He and his wife go to the school nearby to have food. "Food is served two times a day only. They give rice with different curry. I leave my kids at home as they tell us to not bring them along as there is a crowd of a lot of people. My eldest daughter takes care of them. She is 9 years old," Jaipal says.Meet Petitioner 2: Hariom, The Brick Mason35-year-old Hariom is dreading 7 of May. "That is the day my landlord calls me and tells me he will come to collect Rs 2,500 as rent. I have already not paid for April and my landlord has not asked either. I do not know if he will excuse me for another month or if he will ask for both months together with an interest." The family has one meal at home and one meal in a school nearby. Despite not paying the rent, he had expenses. So Hariom took a loan of Rs 6,000 from his contractor. "We have to buy gas, tea, vegetables, medicines for kids when they fall sick. The contractor will adjust it from my daily wage when work resumes," he says.Hariom lives with his wife, Kavita, two sons and a daughter. They live in a single room accommodation in P2 in Delhi's Sultanpuri. He came to Delhi in search of work over ten years ago from UP's Aligarh district.‘Victory Over COVID-19 Possible, Act in Time & Monitor Symptoms’"Our number to get the Rs 5,000 has not come," he says with a hope that maybe the government announced relief will be deposited in his account soon. Hariom has however never registered with the Welfare Board. Experts have placed the fault of this squarely on the Board. "The SC in its 2018 judgment clearly placed the responsibility to register construction workers on the board, but this board has completely ignored the directions. On the contrary the board has not met for the last year and a half. They are supposed to have 15 statutory members to ensure proper representation, including labourers, but they have not had a meeting for about a year."Ramendra Kumar, who has been a member of the welfare board till it was functioning in 2019, said, "It is the job of the board to ensure complete registration, however the last meeting happened in June 2019. As per Act there should at least be 6 meetings every year, every two months. That never happened. We would keep bringing up the registration issues, but labour department officials would use one excuse after another, like being overworked, or that it was not their job role, and did not do the work."Hariom is unaware about these government rules, which is why he expects the money could come to him. "Maybe the court will listen to us," he says.Meet Petitioner 3: Hari, The Brick MasonHari is 59. Lives in a one-room with his wife, 2 sons, 1 daughter-in-law who is pregnant. "Humaara katcha makaan hai. Koi rent vagera nahi maagta. Lekin haalath naazuk hai. (We have a house made of mud, do not pay rent. It is a uncertain time to live in," he says. He has two sons, one who is also a daily-wage worker and the younger one who completed school but has not been able to get a job yet.Unlike Jaipal and Hariom though, the petition in the high court states that Hari is registered with the Board. "I have seen his documents, everything has been renewed. Despite having the mazdoor card (labour card), he has not got the money," Bibyani Minj, Nirman Mazdoor Panchayat Sangam, field co-ordinator told The Quint.Hari has been desperately calling people for work for himself and his sons even after the lockdown was announced. "We need to work. There is no other way to survive. The contractor gets angry with me when I call and even our relatives are not being able to help us," he says.Meet Petitioner 4: Raju, The CarpenterRaju Sharma, unlike Jaipal, Hariom and Hari has retired. He is 61 and lives in the JJ Colony in Bawana. He applied for pension from the labour department on 13 May 2019 but never got the money. "I had registered with the labour board since 2007. After I retired I applied for pension. But the department ended up taking my ID card and keeping it with them." He goes on to say that he had to listen to them for months after, "Someday they would ask me to go, someday they would ask me for some documents, someday they would completely deny they had taken my ID card. I kept running here and there but nothing happened."Raju came to Delhi in 1983 from Begusarai in Bihar. He got married here and had three sons and two daughters, only his daughter has a job. "It is a job with the national commission of women. She has to go to Narela every alternate day," he says. While there is some comfort knowing his daughter has a job, he is annoyed that not only did he not get the pension he deserved but also the Rs 5,000 relief for construction workers."Agar hum bhi school jaake line mein khade hone lage, toh hum bikhaari ban jayengein. Hum toh mazdoor hai (If I also start going to the school to get food, then I would be a beggar. But I am a labourer," he says.‘The Delhi Govt Has Known About This Problem’Bhatnagar, who says he knows Labour Minister Gopal Rai since before he became labour minister, says, "When the Minister Gopal Rai met all the union leaders after becoming labour minister, he had assured us that the renewal of registration of the minimum 5 lakh 35 thousand workers from 2018 will happen. Over a period of time he had no interest in construction workers. As a consequence only 40,000 people are getting the benefit today. He knows it is a festering issue, he is the chairman of the board."COVID-19: India’s Case Tally Nears 25,000; Death Toll at 779Kumar adds, “There is no way the government themselves did not know that a miniscule 4.6 percent of the total estimated workforce will get the benefit.”Delhi high court lawyer, Chirayu Jain, who is the lawyer representing the petitioners said, "I pursued the Union labour minister Santosh Gangwar for about a week. I told him that while he had issued these directions to use the construction cess money for labouers, the assumption in the direction was wrong. Gangwar had directed that construction cess money be used for the 3.5 crore construction workers in India, which in the case of Delhi assumes that there are at least 5.35 registered lakh workers, which is the number from 2018. I was trying to tell the Labour Minister that the assumption is wrong, that Delhi currently has only about 40,000 registered construction workers. Hence, the Delhi government was interpreting their directions meaninglessly. I asked him why he could not issue another direction clarifying what he meant. It has been over a week and he has not responded."The Quint reached out to Delhi labour Minister Gopal Rai’s office and were told that we would get responses by 4:00 pm on 25 April. We waited for over six hours after the deadline, but got no response despite reminders.The queries were about how only less than 5 percent of the construction workers will benefit from the government's relief package. Also, the eight month long time period in 2018 when no registrations happened. The subsequent allegations of registrations happening at a sluggish pace and the department being understaffed. We also asked the office why the 2018 Supreme Court guidelines of the onus being on the board to register workers was not followed. Also about why the 15-member labour board has not met in about a year.The story will be updated when and if the office responds.