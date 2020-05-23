Domestic flights will be operating out of T3 terminal in Delhi when airline resume domestic services from Monday, 25 May.“We have made all the arrangements to ensure that there is touch-less boarding of passengers. So, please come in with boarding pass printed at home or use scan-and-fly kiosks. If there is any confusion then passengers can contact the airport staff,” Videh Jaipuriar, CEO, of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.Usually, Delhi's IGI Airport – one of the busiest in the country – operates domestic flights from Terminal 1 and 2. Since the airline sector has opened up in a calibrated manner, there will be several regulations including flying with 30 percent capacity.According to new rules, meals won’t be served on flights, use of lavatories and frisking will also be minimized and only web check-in will be allowed. Recently, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggested that they might be looking to resuming international flights by August.“We are doing the best we can and adding more flights. We will increase the number of International passenger flights in the coming days,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.