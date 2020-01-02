Delhi Factory Fire: Firefighter Amit Balyan Succumbs to Injuries
A fortnight before he would have turned 29, Amit Kumar Balyan died saving lives after a building collapse in Peeragarhi area in northwest Delhi on Thursday, 2 January.
Balyan had joined the Delhi Fire Service as a fire operator after successfully completing his basic training on 10 June 2019. A resident of Meetnagar, he was posted at Kirti Nagar fire station.
The firefighter, who was rescued after a portion of the three-storey building collapsed following an explosion, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
Officials said 17 others were injured in the fire that broke out early on Thursday.
Trapped for Almost Six Hours
Ved Pal Chhikara, assistant divisional officer of the fire department, said the rescue operation became difficult after the rear portion of the building collapsed following the explosion.
"We got information around 8 am regarding the collapse following a blast inside the building. Total four persons, including three firemen, were trapped. We broke the portions of two buildings on either side of the premises where fire occurred,” Chhikara said.
Delhi Fire Service Fire Director Atul Garg said Balyan was trapped for almost six hours.
He was on the ground floor during the rescue operation and died due of injuries suffered when a mould of debris fell on him, Garg added.
Family Numb With Shock, 1 Crore Ex-Gratia Announced
Balyan's wife Shivani is a constable in UP police and posted in Ghaziabad. His father Babu Ram is an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police. Surrounded by relatives outside the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where Balyan's body is kept for post-mortem, Ram was numb with shock.
His family members said they cannot do the funeral on a Thursday, so they will take the body from the hospital Friday morning, Chhikara said.
"We received information around 10 am that Balyan was trapped under the debris. We rushed to the spot and waited for the officials to rescue him. He recently got married and it is very unfortunate that he died," one of his neighbours said.
The government gives an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of uniformed services personnel who died in line of duty.
“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with ₹1 crore as financial assistance,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
According to an official, the scheme covers personnel serving with armed forces, para military forces, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, district disaster management staff, home guards and civil defence.
The armed forces and paramilitary personnel qualify for the scheme if they had Delhi as permanent residence at the time of joining.
