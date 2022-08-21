Delhi Excise Scam: CBI Issues Look Out Circular Against Eight Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons accused in connection with the excise policy case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR and the LOC has been issued for all except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, CBI Sources told ANI.

The list reportedly includes Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail, Dinesh Arora of Radha Industries, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, Arjun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.