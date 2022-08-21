Delhi Excise Scam: CBI Issues Look Out Circular Against Eight Accused
A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR and the LOC has been issued for all except for Manoj Rai.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons accused in connection with the excise policy case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR and the LOC has been issued for all except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, CBI Sources told ANI.
The list reportedly includes Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail, Dinesh Arora of Radha Industries, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, Arjun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.
In July, the chief secretary of the Delhi government submitted a report alleging "ulterior motive of monetary gains" through Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22, which was recently rescinded.
This culminated in the CBI raiding the house of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, and naming him as the principal accused in the case on 19 August.
While Sisodia "welcomed" the CBI into his home and professed his innocence, he also claimed on Saturday that he will be arrested by the investigation agency in two to three days.
Read more about the case here.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.