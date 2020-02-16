‘Delhi Has Shown the Way Forward’: Vishal Dadlani on AAP’s Win

Singer/composer and AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 16 February, told The Quint, “People of Delhi have shown India the way forward in terms of progressive politics, development and how people vote for governments that actually deliver on their promises.”

Dadlani had composed and sung AAP’s 2020 election campaign song, “Lage Raho Kejriwal”. He said, “I expect AAP work harder, be more accountable and be more successful in delivering not just on the promises they have made but also expanding on the promises.”