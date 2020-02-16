‘Delhi Has Shown the Way Forward’: Vishal Dadlani on AAP’s Win
Cameraperson: Shah Umar
Video Editor: Nayonika Chatterjee
Singer/composer and AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani, who was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 16 February, told The Quint, “People of Delhi have shown India the way forward in terms of progressive politics, development and how people vote for governments that actually deliver on their promises.”
Dadlani had composed and sung AAP’s 2020 election campaign song, “Lage Raho Kejriwal”. He said, “I expect AAP work harder, be more accountable and be more successful in delivering not just on the promises they have made but also expanding on the promises.”
On the question of whether he expects the Kejriwal-led party to go national, he said, “That is completely the party’s choice, but this thought process that citizens are above all, that needs to expand.”
Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, said he wants to work in co-ordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital.
Kejriwal said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has "forgiven" his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign.