Delhi Cop Seen Thrashing Elderly Father-in-Law in Viral Video, Case Registered
The assault occurred in the presence of another police officer.
A case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against a Delhi sub-inspector, after she was caught repeatedly slapping her father-in-law, said Delhi Police.
The incident occurred in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, where a female police official was seen assaulting her elderly kin in a viral video, news agency ANI reported.
"Information has been shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official, the Delhi Police reportedly said.
The assault occurred in the presence of another police officer, who intervened after the woman slapped the man several times.
As per a report by NDTV, the female office is currently embroiled in a court battle against her in-laws.
Prior to the attack, the woman had a heated argument with her mother-in-law, which soon spiralled into blatant physical assault directed at her father-in-law.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Delhi Delhi Police
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.