Delhi Cop Seen Thrashing Elderly Father-in-Law in Viral Video, Case Registered

A case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against a Delhi sub-inspector, after she was caught repeatedly slapping her father-in-law, said Delhi Police.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, where a female police official was seen assaulting her elderly kin in a viral video, news agency ANI reported.

"Information has been shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official, the Delhi Police reportedly said.