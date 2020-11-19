Delhi Constable Rescues 76 Children; Gets ‘Out-of-Turn’ Promotion

On 7 August this year, Shrivastava had announced an incentive scheme, which included an out-of-turn promotion, for constables and head constables if they rescue 50 children (under the age of 14) in a year.

Dhaka is the first person to get a promotion under the scheme.

Of the 76 children she rescued, 56 are under the age of 14.

"These missing children have been traced not only from Delhi but from other states as far as Punjab and West Bengal," said a statement by the Delhi Police.

"Women HC Seema Dhaka, PS Samaypur Badli, deserves congratulations for being the first police person to be promoted out of turn for recovering 56 children in 3 months under incentive scheme. Hats off to fighting spirit and joy brought to families. @LtGovDelhi (sic)", wrote Shrivastava on Twitter.