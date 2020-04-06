Money Not an Issue: Delhi CM Kejriwal After MP Gambhir Offers Fund

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought help from cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday, 6 April, to procure personal protective equipments (PPE) for doctors, hospital staff and management who are fronting the fight against coronavirus.

Responding to a tweet from Gambhir, Kejriwal pointed out that money was never an issue for the government.

The Delhi chief minister made the request after Gambhir, an MP from East Delhi, accused the AAP government of having “massive egos” since they didn’t accept an earlier offer for funds made by the former Indian cricketer.