Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Cost Reduction of RT-PCR Test in Pvt Labs

Other details, including the amount in price reduction, have not been announced by the government yet.

The cost of the RT-PCR test had been recently brought to the notice of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 November, when a Public Interest Litigation sought a response from the Centre to cap the cost of administering the RT-PCR test at Rs. 400 across the country.

The PIL reportedly stated that different state governments and Union Territories, including Delhi, have a maximum price cap of Rs 900 to Rs 2,800.

The CM’s order comes amid the third COVID-19 wave, which led to a sporadic rise in the number of deaths from the viral illness.