New Laws a Death Warrant: Kejriwal Meets Western UP Farmer Leaders
The Delhi CM has further informed that a grand ‘Kisan Panchayat’ will take place in Meerut on 28 February.
Following a meeting with farmer leaders from western Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha, on Sunday, 21 February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the Centre’s new farm laws “death warrant” for farmers.
Sharing with reporters that a “detailed discussion took place (at the meeting) with farmers from western Uttar Pradesh over the three black laws”, Kejriwal said:
“These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will go into the hands of a few corporates.”
WHAT ELSE DID THE DELHI CM SAY?
According to ANI, the Delhi CM has further informed that on 28 February, a grand ‘Kisan Panchayat’ will take place in Meerut, where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the government to repeal them.
Kejriwal also informed in a tweet that the farmer leaders, at the meeting, explained the extent of damage these farm laws can cause to the entire country.
“This fight is not just for the farmers but for every common man of the country,” Kejriwal said.
MORE DETAILS
According to ANI, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Minister for Water and Tourism Rajendra Pal Gautam and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.
Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh leader Rohit Jakhad, who was also present at the meeting, according to ANI, told reporters:
“We demand a law for minimum support price (MSP) and recommendations of Swaminathan report must be implemented in letter and spirit. The three farm laws must be taken back. Until these demands are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders. We will take the protest to villages.”
MEANWHILE
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, 20 February, said that the Prime Minister smiled when farmer’s union leader Rakesh Tikait wept in front of the media.
Addressing the ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar’s Baghra, Gandhi said that she won’t betray the farmers like PM Modi did.
“Just like humans, a country has a heart. Country lives when that heart beats. I believe our country’s heart is farmers, who are related to land – reaping and sowing in the land. They are the providers,” Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI.
BACKGROUND
For months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.
(With inputs from ANI.)
