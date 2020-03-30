All Students Up to Class 8 Will Be Promoted: Delhi Govt Announces
The Delhi government in a press conference on Monday, 30 April, said all students from nursery to class eight in Delhi will be promoted to the next class under “no detention policy."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that all residents of Delhi will be eligible to get government ration – even if they do not have a ration card. In a press conference, he announced that the system will be put to place in two to four days.
Kejriwal also warned fair price shop owners against diverting subsidized ration for distribution among other beneficiaries.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
