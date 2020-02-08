With 49-63 Seats, ABP-CVoter Exit Polls Predict AAP’s Return

The ABP-CVoter survey is predicting the return of the Arvind Kejriwal-Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

The CVoter exit poll has come out with seat projections, based on personal interviews among 18+ adults across Delhi on the polling day.

While the seat projection for AAP is between 49 and 63, BJP is expected to get 5-19 seats and Congress is expected to come third with 0-4 seats.