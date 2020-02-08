With 49-63 Seats, ABP-CVoter Exit Polls Predict AAP’s Return
The ABP-CVoter survey is predicting the return of the Arvind Kejriwal-Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections 2020.
The CVoter exit poll has come out with seat projections, based on personal interviews among 18+ adults across Delhi on the polling day.
While the seat projection for AAP is between 49 and 63, BJP is expected to get 5-19 seats and Congress is expected to come third with 0-4 seats.
As far as vote share in concerned, AAP is expected to get 52.6 percent votes while BJP is likely to get 38.7 percent votes. The Indian Grand Old Party, Congress, is expected to get 6.3 percent votes and 2.7 percent votes may go to Others.
