Delhi Airport to Shut T2 Terminal Ops From Monday Midnight

COVID-19 has been a blow to the aviation sector across the world. During the lockdown in India last year, air travel had been completely suspended for a couple of weeks before resuming in a phased manner.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the number of domestic air passengers in the country has dipped to 75,000 from 2.2 lakh per day in the last couple of weeks. At the Delhi airport, the passenger traffic has dropped from approximately 1.15 lakh passengers daily in February to 30,000 currently.

Though the daily reported cases in India have started showing signs of decline, the absolute numbers remain high vis-a-vis other countries. On Monday, the country reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases and 4,106 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI.)