ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi Pollution: School Closure For Primary Classes Extended Till 10 November

The Delhi government announced this move on Sunday owing to the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Delhi Pollution: School Closure For Primary Classes Extended Till 10 November
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Delhi government has extended the closure of primary schools in the national capital till 10 November, in light of the rising pollution levels. For grades sixth to twelfth, the schools have been given the option of shifting to online classes. AAP leader and Delhi education minister Atishi tweeted about this development on Sunday morning.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced the closure of schools on Friday, 3 November and Saturday, 4 November.

The central government on Thursday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as many residents complained of sudden spike in the level of smog around them. A thick haze of smoke covered Delhi-NCR on Thursday and has continued since.

Also Read

Delhiites May Lose 12 Years Of Life to Air Pollution: What About Other Cities?

Delhiites May Lose 12 Years Of Life to Air Pollution: What About Other Cities?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Moreover, even cricket players in the national capital for the World Cup have had their training disrupted due to the smog. On Saturday, Sri Lanka cancelled its training session, ahead of their match against Bangladesh on Monday in Delhi. Following this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that it is assessing how to handle the situation for the well-being of all the players. "The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the wellbeing of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi…We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," ICC representative told Reuters.

Prior to this, on Friday, the Bangladesh cricket team had also cancelled its training on Friday owing to the toxic air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday in the national capital. As the temperature drops and the country enters the winter season, there is growing concern about the health and well-being of Delhi-NCR residents, that many have expressed on social media.

Also Read

Delhi Pollution in Photos: Capital Chokes as Air Quality Turns Hazardous

Delhi Pollution in Photos: Capital Chokes as Air Quality Turns Hazardous

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Pollution in Delhi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×