Delhi: 18-Yr-Old Allegedly Beaten to Death Over Relation With Girl

An 18-year-old student was beaten to death in Delhi over his alleged relationship with a girl.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in North-West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, following which the woman’s brother and three minors were arrested.

Rahul who was a 2nd year BA student also used to give tuition classes, and CCTV footage from 7 October before the incident took place reportedly shows him with the girl in Nanda Road, where he is believed to have been called on the pretext of tuition classes.

A report on Hindustan Times quoted the man’s uncle, Dharampal as alleging, “I rushed to the place to see four or five people kicking and punching my nephew. I intervened, and the woman’s younger brother said they were beating him up because he had refused to stop seeing the woman. I managed to rescue my nephew after pleading with them to let him go. They left after threatening us.”