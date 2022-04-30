4 Dead After Part of Two-Storey Collapses in Telangana's Yadadri
It was reported that the building was about three-and-a-half decades old.
Four persons were killed and one critically injured after the balcony on the first floor of a two-storey building collapsed in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, 30 April.
According to Yadagirigutta police, the incident took place around 6:50 pm, when the front portion of the two-storey building located at Sriramnagar Colony collapsed.
The building housed a garment store and a laundry service in the front area, and the rear side has two living portions. It was reported that the building was about three-and-a-half decades old. The cause for the building collapse is yet to be known.
Police and local residents soon carried out rescue operations by engaging an earth mover vehicle to remove the sheets of concrete debris, and extricating victims stuck under it.
The police has identified the victims as Gundlapally Dasharath Goud, 70, owner of the building, Sunchu Srinivas, 40, who runs the garment store below, Sunki Upender, 40, rural medical practitioner, and 45-year-old Thangalapalli Srinath, a private employee.
One 40-year-old survivor Giri, who owns a battery store, suffered injuries on the chest and legs. All the victims were rushed to the Bhongir Area Hospital.
The police has registered a case under Section 304 (negligence causing death) of the IPC, and have initiated an investigation into the collapse.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.