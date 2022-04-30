4 Dead After Part of Two-Storey Collapses in Telangana's Yadadri

Four persons were killed and one critically injured after the balcony on the first floor of a two-storey building collapsed in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, 30 April.

According to Yadagirigutta police, the incident took place around 6:50 pm, when the front portion of the two-storey building located at Sriramnagar Colony collapsed.

The building housed a garment store and a laundry service in the front area, and the rear side has two living portions. It was reported that the building was about three-and-a-half decades old. The cause for the building collapse is yet to be known.