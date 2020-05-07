As per data compiled by the SaveLIFE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to improving road safety in India, the country recorded more than 600 road accidents during the two phases of the nationwide lockdown (24 March to 14 April and 14 April to 3 May).According to the press release, around 140 lives have been lost during the last five weeks due to road crashes. Over 100 deaths have been recorded across 9 states alone, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.A deeper analysis by the NGO has revealed that 30 percent of these victims were migrant workers travelling back home. Almost 57 percent of the deaths were of people driving during the lockdown. “The most common causal factor across these crashes was speeding. Tragically, the rest of the road crash deaths were of essential workers like doctors, etc who were travelling either from or to their place of work,” a press release by the NGO said.‘Had Nothing to Eat’: Kin of Rampur Labourer Killed in Long MarchCommenting on the same, Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation said: “India suffers the highest number of road crash deaths globally each year. Though there will be a dip in that number this year due to the lockdown, 140 deaths in over 600 crashes goes to show gains achieved will be lost as soon as things go back to normal. The third phase of the lockdown is a golden opportunity for states to fix engineering faults in our roads and institute mechanisms for electronic enforcement so that when things become normal, we can keep road fatalities low.”The Ministry of Home Affairs has now allowed inter-state movements of stranded labourers, in the light of which many states have issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs). Experts say there is a need to highlight the importance of road safety in these SOPs to reduce more such crashes.