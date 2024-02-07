Delhi: Man Arrested for Raping Woman From Darjeeling, 'Pouring Hot Dal' on Her

(Trigger warning: This article contains description of violence and sexual assault.)
A woman hailing from Darjeeling, West Bengal, was allegedly raped for a week, thrashed, and tortured in New Delhi's Neb Sarai, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, 6 February.
The accused, a 28-year-old man named Paras, allegedly "poured hot dal" on the survivor. Paras, an Uttarakhand native who worked as a cook at a dhaba, has been arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, and causing harm.
According to the police, the incident came to light on 30 January when the Neb Sarai police station received a call informing them that a woman was being assaulted by a man. A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman, and rushed her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, officials said.
'Sexually Assaulted for a Week'
During the investigation, the police found that the survivor, who was living in Darjeeling, became acquainted with Paras over the phone, over the course of the past three to four months.
In the first week of January 2024, she was supposed to go Bengaluru by train for a job of a domestic worker. Her travel involved a halt of one day in Delhi.
She then decided to meet Paras, who was in Delhi at the time. He asked her to stay in the city and assured to help her find a job. On his assurance, she stayed with him at a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the police added.
The survivor further alleged that after some time, he began assaulting her, both physically and sexually, for a week. In one instance, he also threw hot dal on her, she told the police.
A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) , and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the police said.
