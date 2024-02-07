Delhi: Man Arrested for Raping Woman From Darjeeling, 'Pouring Hot Dal' on Her

A woman hailing from Darjeeling, West Bengal, was allegedly raped for a week, thrashed, and tortured in New Delhi's Neb Sarai, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, 6 February.

The accused, a 28-year-old man named Paras, allegedly "poured hot dal" on the survivor. Paras, an Uttarakhand native who worked as a cook at a dhaba, has been arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, and causing harm.

According to the police, the incident came to light on 30 January when the Neb Sarai police station received a call informing them that a woman was being assaulted by a man. A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman, and rushed her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, officials said.