Dalit Woman Shot 2 Days After She Files Rape Case, Critical: Cops
A young Dalit woman was shot at and critically injured by unidentified assailants at her home in a village of Bihar’s Rohtas district, a couple of days after she had registered an FIR accusing four persons of having tried to rape her, police said on 18 December.
All the accused Zafar Khan, Farookh Khan, Sharbook Khan and another were arrested on 15 December itself, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Satyaveer Singh said.
Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sasaram, Raj Kumar said “As per the family members of the woman who is in her early 20s the attackers were four in number and they requested for an interview with the woman claiming to be journalists. When she arrived, one of them whipped out a firearm and opened fire after which all of them fled.”
“The bullet pierced through the side of the woman’s neck and she was rushed to the local PHC by a police party which rushed to her home upon hearing the sound of the gunshot. Her condition required surgery so she was referred to a hospital in the district headquarters where she was operated upon. Her condition has since been stable.”SDPO Raj Kumar
Efforts were on to identify the attackers and nab them, he added.