65-Yr-Old Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced to Drink Urine in UP’s Roda

A 65-year-old Dalit man in Roda village of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur was allegedly forced to drink urine, reported The Indian Express.

The accused Sonu Yadav had allegedly attacked 65-year-old Amar’s son with an axe earlier, following which the father-son duo had gone to the police and filed a complaint. The accused has, allegedly, been forcing them to settle the matter and withdraw the complaint, reported The Indian Express.

The 65-year-old reportedly informed ANI that he was assaulted by the accused for refusing to compromise and forced to drink urine.