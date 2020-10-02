‘Culprits Will Face Action to Be Remembered’: Yogi on Rape Cases

Uttar Prdesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 2 October took to Twitter to condemn the rape cases that came to light in the past week in Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr and Azamgarh and said that the culprits will face consequences that will set an example for others.

“The ones who even think of harming the respect and dignity of the mothers and sisters of UP will be destroyed. They will face consequences of the kind that will set an example to others. The government is committed to the safety and progress of your sisters and mothers. This is our commitment, this is our promise,” he tweeted in Hindi.