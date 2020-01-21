CRPF Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman on Cot for 6 km to Hospital

In a humanitarian act, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday, 21 January, carried a pregnant tribal woman in need of medical help on a cot for about six km to get her to a hospital in Naxal-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

During an area domination operation, a team of CRPF's 85th Battalion visited Padeda village where a school student informed them about the pregnant woman in need of medical help, said Prashant Kumar, deputy commandant of the CRPF's sector headquarters in Naya Raipur.