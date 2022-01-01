‘Criminals Do’: CM Channi Hits Back at Sidhu for ‘Police Wet Their Pants’ Remark

In the wake Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks that an MLA makes "police wet their pants", Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday, 31 December urged the police to not to bend under political pressure.

"Those who are criminals and anti-social elements... their pants become wet on seeing a Punjab police officer," the chief minister said at a function at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex in Jalandhar.

The Channi's assertion comes days after Sidhu made defamatory comments against police at a political rally.

Sidhu mocked the police and told his party workers to make cops "wet their pants". When asked by reporters about his remarks, Sidhu said it should not be taken literally and that it was his way of saying that the grand old party wields authority.