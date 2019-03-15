QCrime: Man Held For Rape, Woman Beaten to Death & More

The 53-year-old businessman, who was arrested for the rape of a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday, 13 March, was caught by the police after a US-based man sent them screenshots of a chat between the arrested man and his woman friend, a school teacher.

In the chats, police said, the businessman sought the woman’s help to “arrange him a minor girl”. The police said the woman agreed to “provide him” her tuition student, a 10-year-old girl, and also “advised him” on how to deal with the girl to avoid any legal problem.