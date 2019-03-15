QCrime: Man Held For Rape, Woman Beaten to Death & More
Crime stories of the day.
1. Man Held for Raping Girl with Help of Her Teacher
The 53-year-old businessman, who was arrested for the rape of a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday, 13 March, was caught by the police after a US-based man sent them screenshots of a chat between the arrested man and his woman friend, a school teacher.
In the chats, police said, the businessman sought the woman’s help to “arrange him a minor girl”. The police said the woman agreed to “provide him” her tuition student, a 10-year-old girl, and also “advised him” on how to deal with the girl to avoid any legal problem.
2. Delhi: Two Held for Killing 6-Year-Old
Five days after a six-year-old boy was shot dead in Inderpuri, police arrested the two main accused, Karthik Ramalingam (26) and Kushank Naidu (25), from Rohini Thursday, 14 March, and recovered an illegal weapon from their possession.
On 9 March, in a bid to take revenge on a gym owner after an argument, Karthik and Kushank fired inside and outside the gym. Prince Kumar (6), who peeked out of the window of his house located above the gym, died after a bullet hit him.
3. Man Held for Partner’s Murder, Minor Detained
Three days after the body of a 22-year-old man was found in a drain in Delhi Cantonment, police Thursday, 14 March, said they arrested his 24-year-old male partner and detained a 15-year-old boy in the case.
Police said the duo allegedly bludgeoned the man to death with bricks and stones after he allegedly refused to have a physical relationship with the minor.
The arrested man works with a private company, while the minor is a daily wage earner. Police said they have recovered the blood-soaked clothes of the arrested and detained persons that they were allegedly wearing at the time of the crime.
4. Woman Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft; No Arrest Yet, Say Police
A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men over suspicion of theft, outside a factory in Outer-North Delhi Wednesday, 13 March, morning. According to police, a woman who was accompanying the victim has been arrested on charges of theft.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that “no one has been arrested” for the woman’s alleged murder as a “magisterial inquiry is on and evidence is being collected”.
5. 19 Arrested in Rajkot for Playing PUBG
Nineteen people, including six college students, were arrested in Gujarat’s Rajkot city in the last two days for allegedly playing PUBG on their mobile phones despite a ban on it, officials said.
On 6 March, police commissioner Manoj Agrawal issued a notification banning the multiplayer online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), in the city. The ban was necessary as the game was leading to violent behaviour among children and youth, the notification said.
6. Stalin’s Kin Booked for ‘Rumours’ on AIADMK
The Chennai Police on Thursday, 14 March, booked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin’s son-in-law, Sabareesan Vedamurthy, for allegedly spreading rumours about the involvement of ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionaries in the sexual abuse of women in Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi.
Eight people, including the main accused, Thirunavukkarasu, 25, have been arrested since a college student lodged a complaint against the gang involved in the abuse. The gang would allegedly befriend women and then blackmail them after sexually assaulting and filming them.
7. Bhanushali Murder Case: Ex-BJP Leader Chhabil Patel Arrested
Over two months after the murder of former Gujarat MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, former BJP leader Chhabil Patel, a prime accused in the case, was arrested as soon as he landed at the Ahmedabad international airport on Thursday, 14 March, morning, officials said.
The arrest was made the Gujarat CID-Crime.
Talking to reporters, Director General of Police, CID-Crime Ashish Bhatia said, Patel admitted that he played a key role in the conspiracy to kill Bhanushali, his political rival.
(Source: PTI)
8. Indian Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Foreign Nationals into US
An Indian national has pleaded guilty to the charges of smuggling Indians as illegal immigrants into the United States.
Pleading guilty before a New Jersey court on Thursday, 14 March, Bhavin Patel, 38, said he did this for private financial gain.
He faces a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 July.
(Source: PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.