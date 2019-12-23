QCrime: Delhi Woman Shot Dead; Two Held for Acid Attack in Kolkata
1. Delhi Woman Shot Dead by Tenants After Argument Over Their Drinking Habits
A 45-year-old woman was shot dead in her house, allegedly by her two tenants, in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur Saturday. Family members have alleged that the accused shot the woman, Vijenderi, after an argument over their “drinking habit”.
According to police, the woman, who lived with her husband Kuldeep and two children, was alone in her house when the accused allegedly shot her in the neck and fled. Her two children, who were playing outside, found her body after they heard the gunshot and rushed inside.
“We received a call around 6 pm Saturday. The woman was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and was declared dead by doctors,” said Devender Arya, DCP (South West).
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Two Women Arrested for Acid Attack in Kolkata
Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing acid on another woman in the city’s Garden Reach area, police said.
The mother-daughter duo was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman, they said, adding the accused women are residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district.
The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. She received burns on her face and body when she was attacked on Sunday morning, a senior police officer said. She was treated and discharged from the SSKM Hospital, he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Child Raped, Killed in Maharahtra; Neighbour Held
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a 30-year-old man from her neighbourhood who smashed her head with a stone near Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.
The body of the victim, who was a class 2 student, was found on Sunday morning, police said, adding that the incident occurred on Saturday night.
“On Saturday night, the accused kidnapped the girl from outside her house. Thereafter, he took her to an isolated spot nearby and raped her,” Bhiwandi DCP Rajkumar Shinde said. After the sexual assault, the accused smashed the girl’s head with a stone before fleeing the spot, he said.
(Source: PTI)
4. Two Members of a Gang Involved in 40 Cases of Burglary Arrested
The police arrested two members of a gang in the wee hours of Saturday for their alleged involvement in at least 25 daytime burglaries in various residential areas across the city over the past four months. The police also recovered jewellery, laptops and other valuables from their possession.
The two suspects were identified as Rajesh Thakur alias Sadhu (32), a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, and Uttam Das (22) of Hawda in Bengal. The police said they are history-sheeters and were released from Bhondsi and Uttar Pradesh jails in 2015. Acting on tip-offs, the crime team of Sector 31 arrested the duo from Chakkarpur. The gang is suspected to be involved in nearly 40 cases of burglary in the city, the police said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest two other members of the gang.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Maoist Killed by Colleagues for Being 'Police Informer'
A Maoist was allegedly killed by his colleagues in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on the suspicion of being a police informer, a senior official said on Sunday. Ranjit Timma (28) was hacked to death by ultras near his village Uliya under Bande police station area bordering with Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the official told PTI.
“As per the eyewitnesses, as many as six Maoists, including two women, reached Uliya, located around 250km from the capital Raipur, on Saturday night and stormed into the house of Timma when he was watching television along with his family members," he said. The ultras took him along with them to a nearby forest and his body was found lying in a pool of blood on a nearby road.
(Source: PTI)
6. 35 Illegal Firearms, Ammunition Recovered From Three Western up Districts
With the recovery of as many as 35 illegal firearms from three districts of western UP, the state police authorities on Sunday claimed that the violence witnessed in at least 16 districts during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests over the past three days was the result of a “well-planned conspiracy”.
Inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar said, “Around 35 illegal firearms were recovered from arrested miscreants in Firozabad, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. About 69 cartridges of non-prohibited bores and 647 bullet shells were also recovered from the arrested people as well as found lying at the scenes of violent protests in the past three days.”
He said that investigation into the violence and arson reported in different districts of the state suggested that anti-social elements present among protestors carried illegal firearms and opened fire on the crowds.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. 3 Get 10 Years Jail for Drug Smuggling in Chennai
A special court under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act has sentenced three people for ten years rigourous imprisonment after finding them guilty of attempting to smuggle drugs to Malaysia.
Two of the accused M Mohammed Ali, 53, N Imran Khan, 33, are from Chennai while M Noorul Ameen, 23, is from Sivaganga district. DRI officials had received information that Mohammed Ali and Noorul Ameen were smuggling scheduled drugs – Zolfresh, Warnax and Trikain their check-in baggage. They were travelling to Kuala Lumpur on 21 June, 2016.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Police Register 3 Cases of Online Fraud, Cheating
The Pune City Police registered three separate cases of cheating on Saturday.
In the first case, a 23-year-old resident of Dhayari was cheated of Rs 50,500 in the second week of October by fraudsters through a post about the resale of a bike on an online marketing platform. The suspects, who responded to his request to buy the bike, made him pay money on the pretexts of insurance, transport and delivery charges. The complainant approached the police after realising that he had been cheated.
In the second and third case, both registered with Vishrantwadi police station, two women, 45 years old and 33 years old, who had put up posts on the marketing platforms for the re-sale of furniture, lost money to the fraudsters who sent them links to download online payment applications.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)