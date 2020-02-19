3 Dead, 9 Injured in Mishap on Set of Kamal Haasan Film in Chennai
Three people were killed and nine more were injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2' in Chennai on Wednesday, 19 February, police said, according to PTI.
The injured people have been shifted to a hospital, according to the report.
The accident took at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed.
Meanwhile, Haasan, who was on the spot, was unharmed, film industry sources said, according to PTI.
The actor took to Twitter to offer his condolences, terming the accident ‘horrific’ and mourned the loss of three colleagues.
“I have seen many accidents in my life but today's accident is the most horrific. I have lost three colleagues. More than my pain the grief of their family will be manifold. I take part in their anguish, as one of them. My deepest condolences to them,” Haasan wrote on Twitter.
The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, police told PTI.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)