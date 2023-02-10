ADVERTISEMENT

Government Withdraws Call To Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on 14 February

This comes after the appeal released by AWBI on 6 February, received widespread criticism.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Government Withdraws Call To Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on 14 February
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday, 10 February, withdrew their appeal to celebrate 14 February as the 'Cow Hug Day', after directions from the central government.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14 February 2023 stands withdrawn," an AWBI statement read.

This comes after the appeal released by AWBI on 6 February received widespread criticism and sparked a meme fest on the internet.

The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring "emotional richness" and will increase "individual and collective happiness."

Also Read

Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  14 February   What We Know   Cow Hug Day 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×