Residents Spat in Assam Quarantine Facility, Allege Authorities
Several people who are currently quarantined in Assam’s Golaghat district allegedly spat all over the facilities and even through the window, NDTV reported quoting district authorities .
Currently, 42 people have been quarantined in Golaghat. They had come into contact with eight infected people who had attended the Tablighi event organised in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.
This alleged incident happened before state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the hospital. The authorities also alleged that the patients tried to spit on the medical staff. They reportedly had to get the staff to climb the building from the outside to close the windows of the quarantine ward.
The authorities in Assam's Golaghat district have said several people who have been quarantined in the district civil hospital allegedly spat all over inside the quarantine ward as well as outside through the windows on Friday.
The coronavirus positive cases in Assam have been steadily rising, as some people who had returned from the Tablighi gathering started testing positive. Currently the total cases stand at 24.
NDTV quoted Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying, “A lot of patients in Golaghat who are quarantined might be thinking that they appear stable. We have forcefully brought them. They have been spitting all over the place. Their elders will have to explain to them over the phone that they should not spit around since this might spread the disease. I am deeply hurt that they are spitting through the window. Patients have to be aware of it. And society should also not treat the patients badly.”
