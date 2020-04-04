Residents Spat in Assam Quarantine Facility, Allege Authorities

Several people who are currently quarantined in Assam’s Golaghat district allegedly spat all over the facilities and even through the window, NDTV reported quoting district authorities .

Currently, 42 people have been quarantined in Golaghat. They had come into contact with eight infected people who had attended the Tablighi event organised in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

This alleged incident happened before state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the hospital. The authorities also alleged that the patients tried to spit on the medical staff. They reportedly had to get the staff to climb the building from the outside to close the windows of the quarantine ward.