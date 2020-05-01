The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended by two weeks beyond 4 May, with “considerable” relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones, a Home Ministry order said on Friday, 4 May.The ministry has issued new guidelines "to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones," the order said.Significantly, order states that the movement of individuals in all zones “for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.”What Are the ‘Limited Activities’ Prohibited Pan-India?The new guidelines say that a limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, among others.However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the Home Ministry, the order added.Red ZonesIn red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country. These include plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and salons.However, all industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food processing units and brick-kilns are permitted in the red zones.Orange ZonesIn orange zones, in addition to activities permitted in the red zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.The inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers, the government said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)