SC Rejects Plea to Let Use Hotels as Shelters for Migrant Workers

The top court, which had also asked the Centre to take assistance of trained counsellors and religious leaders of all faiths to help the migrants overcome their panic, had observed that "panic will destroy more lives than the virus".

It had also asked the Centre to set up within 24 hours a portal for dissemination of real-time information on COVID-19 pandemic to counter the panic and fear being spread through fake news.

The solicitor general had told the bench on March 31 that no migrant worker, who had left for their native places, "is on the road now".