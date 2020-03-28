4 Killed, 2 Injured as Tempo Mows Down Migrant Workers in Virar

Four migrants workers were killed and two left injured after they were mowed down by a tempo carrier vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Virar in Maharashtra on Saturday, 28 March.

The workers were reportedly bound for their home state of Rajasthan, via Gujarat.

This incident comes amid reports of a mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country to their villages after the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.