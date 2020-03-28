4 Killed, 2 Injured as Tempo Mows Down Migrant Workers in Virar
Four migrants workers were killed and two left injured after they were mowed down by a tempo carrier vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Virar in Maharashtra on Saturday, 28 March.
The workers were reportedly bound for their home state of Rajasthan, via Gujarat.
This incident comes amid reports of a mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country to their villages after the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
The home ministry has asked state governments to prevent this migration in order to contain the spread of the virus.
The states and UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of measures taken by the government, including the provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system.
The central and state governments have unleashed unprecedented and extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 800 people in India and claimed at least 19 lives.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)