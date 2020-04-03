COVID-19: WHO Team to Visit Rajasthan’s Tonk District

A team from the World Health Organisation will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district on 3 April to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

“There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk. Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk on 3 April,” Pilot tweeted.