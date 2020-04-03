COVID-19: WHO Team to Visit Rajasthan’s Tonk District
A team from the World Health Organisation will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district on 3 April to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.
“There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk. Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk on 3 April,” Pilot tweeted.
The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state increased to 154 on Friday while the total number of positive cases in Tonk stands at 16. Out of the 154, 21 cases, including 12 from Tonk, were reported on Friday. Four of the positive cases in Tonk were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin while the remaining 12 are their close contacts.
The maximum number of positive cases in Rajasthan have been reported from Jaipur with 48 cases followed by 33 from the Ramganj area.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)