COVID-19: Vistara Staff in Quarantine After Passenger Tests +Ve
Vistara on Monday, 30 March, asked crew members of its Mumbai-Goa flight on 22 March to self-quarantine after a passenger flying with it was tested positive for coronavirus.
The airline issued the direction soon after the Goa government announced that one person, who tested positive in the state on Sunday, had travel history from New York. He took Vistara domestic flight UK861 from Mumbai to Goa on 22 March.
The Goa government has appealed to people who had travelled on the flight to immediately call on helpline 0832-2421810/2225538 or report to the nearest health centre.
As India is under a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to curb the spread of coronavirus, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.
However, cargo flights, special flights conducted with the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), offshore helicopter operations and medical evacuation flights have been exempted from the ban.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)