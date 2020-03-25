COVID-19: 65-Year-Old Ujjain Woman Dies, India’s Death Toll at 11

A 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman died of coronavirus at a hospital in Indore on Wednesday, 25 March, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior officer.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Indore's government-run M Y Hospital, where she succumbed to the viral infection, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi told PTI.

She was admitted to the hospital in Indore after getting initial treatment at Ujjain, her hometown, he said.