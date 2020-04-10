COVID-19: Telangana Makes Wearing Mask in Public Compulsory

The Telangana government has made wearing a mask covering nose and mouth compulsory when going out and while interacting with others, a Government Memo said while stating that some people do not show COVID-19 symptoms despite being positive of the virus.

“The earlier advisory on ‘Masks only for the sick’ is being updated with “Mask on while stepping outdoors, in enclosed spaces and while interacting with others.” This update is based on the latest learnings from the medical and scientific community. Studies in Japan have shown that ‘Mask on’ has slowed the spread of coronavirus considerably,” the advisory stated.