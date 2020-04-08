Task Force Recommends to Continue Lockdown in Karnataka’s Hotspots
The Karnataka COVID-19 task force headed by Dr Devi Shetty, on Wednesday, 8 April, submitted its report with recommendations for releasing the lockdown in the state.
The report also recommends banning private carriers and shutting schools till 30 May.
Minister for Education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet will take up these recommendations on Thursday. Following the Cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken on the modalities of releasing the lockdown in the state, he added.
The Recommendations
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, these are the main recommendations put forth by the committee.
Restrictions should be minimised in districts where there is nil or minimum cases.
Lockdown should be continued in hotspot areas.
Quarantine measures should be strictly implemented. Goods and transportation should be allowed.
Passenger carriers should be banned till further orders.
Educational institutes should be closed till 30 May.
Online classes should be encouraged.
No buses, train or flights should operate till 30 April.
No metro rail service till 30 April. Autorickshaws should be allowed.
Odd even system transport system should implemented.
All industries (IT, BT and garments) should be made to work at 50% strength.
Construction workers should be allowed to work on sites at 50% strength.
Garments workers should be allowed to stitch PPE which are in more demand.
COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients should be segregated.
Online health services should be encouraged.
Rapid test kits will arrive in 12 April, which will enable the government to quarantine more suspected groups.
