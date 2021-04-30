COVID-19 Surge: First Batch of US Relief Supplies Reaches Delhi
A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, among other supplies arrived in Delhi.
The first COVID emergency aid supplies from the United States arrived in Delhi on Friday, 30 April, as the country grappled with a deadly second wave that has severely strained the country’s healthcare system.
A Super Galaxy military transporter loaded with more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid COVID test kits, and other hospital equipment landed in India on Friday morning.
For over a week, more than 3 lakh cases are being reported. People and hospitals have been sending out SOS messages daily over social media platforms for hospital beds and medical oxygen.
The US Embassy shared pictures of the supplies on Twitter saying, “Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together," with the hashtag #USIndiaDosti.
As per US officials, special flights bringing equipment donated by companies and individual persons will continue into next week.
In a White House statement earlier this week, the US had said, “Just as India had sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.”
The United States will deliver supplies worth over USD 100 million to help India combat the second wave of the pandemic, State Department spokesman Ned Price had said on Thursday.
As the country has reported several deaths due to an acute oxygen shortage, the US administration said that it will deliver 1,100 cylinders initially and 1,700 oxygen concentrators.
It will also be supplying multiple Oxygen Generation Units, each of which will support 20 patients, and a team of US experts will offer support to Indian doctors.
Setting another record, India reported 386,452 new infections on Friday. As may as 3,498 deaths were reported in the last 24hours, according to Health Ministry data.
