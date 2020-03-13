COVID-19: SC to Decide on Possibility of Limiting Its Functioning

Besides the CJI, the other judges who attended the meeting were Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit, said lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary Ashok Arora who also attended the meeting.

"Regarding COVID-19, a meeting was held today (Thursday) at 7 pm at the residence of the CJI with Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit, Attorney General, Solicitor General, Secretary SCBA, Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and officials of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law," Arora said.