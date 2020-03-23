SC Shuts Down Premises, to Hear Cases Through Video-Conferencing

"During the meeting, we could gather that the judges are willing to address all issues being faced by the Bar relating to urgent matters," said SCBA and SCAORA.

SCAORA, which also issued a separate resolution to its members, said the meeting was attended by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, SCBA president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave, SCBA's secretary Ashok Arora and SCAORA's secretary Joseph Aristotle.

“An app called 'Vidyo' will be available for download by today evening and the same is downloadable for all Android and Apple-based smartphones. The said app will function in all smartphones, desktops, mobiles, laptops, netbooks, iPads etc that have cameras,” the SCAORA said.

Earlier, during the hearing on Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the apex court has decided to seal lawyers chambers in and around its premises and only one court would hear "extremely urgent matters" through virtual means.

The bench said it was mulling over shutting down its functioning and considering to hear urgent matters through virtual means.

