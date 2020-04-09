COVID-19: Salaries of Maharashtra MLAs, MLCs Cut by 30% for a Year
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday, 9 April, decided to cut salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 percent from this month till March next year in view of the state's economy bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.
The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.
"A decision has been taken to deduct salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 percent from April 2020 to March 2021," Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said after the meeting.
Committees to Be Set up to Revive Economy
Pawar said the Cabinet also decided to set up to committees which will recommend how to revive the economy. One of the committee swill comprise economists, industrialists, retired bureaucrats and senior officials of the finance department, he added.
The second panel will include Ajit Pawar and senior ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal, Parab, Eknath Shinde and Ashok Chavan.
Only guardian ministers of various districts, collectors and select prominent persons will attend the flag hoisting ceremonies across the state.
During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers discussed strict implementation of the lockdown in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases, and increasing the capacity of provision of food in shelter camps for migrant workers as well as the Shiv Bhojan canteens.
