8-Months Pregnant Woman Had to Walk 200 Km From Noida to UP's Orai

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from UP's Jalaun district walked around 200 km from Noida to her village following COVID lockdown announced on 24 March.

According to a report by the Times of India, Anju Devi, a resident of Aunta area in Rath village of Jalaun district, was eightmonths pregnant when she began the journey back home on 25 March. Her husband used to work as a labourer at a construction site in Noida.