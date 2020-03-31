8-Months Pregnant Woman Had to Walk 200 Km From Noida to UP's Orai
A 25-year-old pregnant woman from UP's Jalaun district walked around 200 km from Noida to her village following COVID lockdown announced on 24 March.
According to a report by the Times of India, Anju Devi, a resident of Aunta area in Rath village of Jalaun district, was eightmonths pregnant when she began the journey back home on 25 March. Her husband used to work as a labourer at a construction site in Noida.
The couple visited a doctor after reaching their native place where the doctor has advised them 14 days of quarantine after thermal screening. Anju and her husband had to walk for almost 200 km to Orai in UP before they got lift from a loader.
