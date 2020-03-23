COVID-19: Police Booked for Not Informing Son’s Travel History
A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday, 23 March.
According to police, DSP SM Ali failed to inform authorities who have mandated foreign returnees to inform them about their arrival and also be in quarantine for 14 days.
The officials later quarantined both as mandated by the State Government.
Ali is currently working as sub-divisional police officer for Kothagudem town.
A police official said along with the DSP, his wife and son, a few police home guards and gunmen who were on duty with the official are also in quarantine.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)