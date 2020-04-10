COVID-19: Plea in SC Seeks Mass Testing of People for Coronavirus

As of 7 April, it said, India was conducting roughly 82 tests per one million even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has underlined the need and importance of conducting tests in combating coronavirus.

“Accordingly, universal house-to-house testing is indispensable for the purpose of tracing the infected COVID-19 carriers/patients and isolating them for good, otherwise the whole exercise of our fight against COVID-19 pandemic would prove to be futile and the country and public at large would suffer irreparable consequences and untold misery,” it said.

The plea has also sought directions to the Centre and states to transfer the funds, collected and contained in the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF), PM-Cares fund and Chief Minister relief funds, to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which are established under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It said these funds may be used for combating coronavirus and procurement of materials including testing kits, ventilators, personal protective equipments (PPEs), creation and maintenance of quarantine centres.